x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Arlene Dahl, who shone in films of the 1950s, dies at 96

Dahl, who was born in Minneapolis, also co-starred with Bob Hope in 1953′s “Here Come the Girls" and played the hero’s sweetheart in 1954′s “Bengal Brigade.”
Credit: AP
FILE - Actress Arlene Dahl arrives at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 29, 1982. Dahl, the actor whose charm and striking red hair shone in such Technicolor movies of the 1950s as “Journey to the Center of the Earth" and “Three Little Words,” died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at age 96. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

LOS ANGELES — Arlene Dahl, the actor whose charm and striking red hair shone in such Technicolor movies of the 1950s as “Three Little Words” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” has died at age 96. 

Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, said on Facebook that she died Monday in New York. 

Dahl, who was born in Minneapolis, also co-starred with Bob Hope in 1953′s “Here Come the Girls" and played the hero’s sweetheart in such adventures as 1954′s “Bengal Brigade” with Rock Hudson. 

Later in life she was a regular on “One Life to Live” and “The Love Boat.”

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Pies the Limit! Chef Makes Christmas Dinner in Pie Form Weighing More Than 2 Pounds!