Artisan Home Tour happening now

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Ever see an amazing home and wished you could just walk up, knock on the door, and ask to see inside? Well, for the next couple of weekends, you can.

The Artisan Home tour is happening now.

“There are 30 spectacular homes on this year's Artisan Home Tour. They are located all across the twin cities metro and there's so many different styles of homes to see [in] this year's tour,” says Katie Elfstrom with Housing First Minnesota.

Elfstrom says the tour gives people a chance to see inside these unique homes and gain some inspiration for their own homes, whether that be colors, decorating ideas or future remodeling dreams.

Tickets start at $30 on-site but you can get them cheaper online, with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity.

“A portion of tickets do go to the Housing Minnesota Foundation which builds and remodels homes for homeless veterans and others in need, so it goes to a great cause,” says Elfstrom.