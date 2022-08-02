Baby Angolan Colobus monkey born at Lake Superior Zoo

A baby Angolan Colobus monkey was discovered by a zookeeper on the morning of July 11.

DULUTH, Minn. — Zoo officials are planning a gender reveal party for a new addition to the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth.

The baby monkey's troop are Kero (mom), Ndizi (dad) and Kasai (big sister).

Officials say the baby is often seen clinging to Kero, while Kasai "spends time often grooming her new sibling."

Zookeepers will be holding a Facebook live party on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10:15 a.m. Both the name and gender will be announced.

The Angolan Colobus is listed as vulnerable and there are only 88 of them in zoos around the world, according to the zoo's news release. The monkeys in the wild can be found in the Congo Basin in west-central Africa.

"They typically live in troops of up to 25 but may gather in groups of over 300 animals," according to the release.

The baby Angolan Colobus monkey is currently on display with its family at the Lake Superior Zoo, which is the only zoo in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.