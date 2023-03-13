Basilica Block Party canceled again in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials with the Basilica Block Party, a popular and annual Minneapolis music festival, are taking another year off in 2023.
In 2022, organizers said they canceled to rethink its future.
The festival was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but was held again in Sept. of 2021.
This year officials released just a brief statement: "The Basilica Block Party will not be held in 2023. The event is on a planned hiatus this year and will be reconsidered in the future."
The music festival raises money for the upkeep of the Basilica of St. Mary, a longtime pillar of downtown Minneapolis.
The Basilica Block Party started in 1995 and the bands play on the grounds of the church.
According to the 2022 news release, it is the largest music festival held in Minneapolis.
