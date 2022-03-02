Basilica Block Party taking a break in 2022

Organizers say they want to take a year off and rethink the future of the summer music festival.

Officials with the Basilica Block Party, a popular and annual Minneapolis musical festival, are taking a one year hiatus in 2022 "to reimagine the event for future years," according to a news release.

"Live events have had to rethink their strategy and future because of COVID, and the Block Party is no different. Taking a year off will give us time to rethink what the event could be and how to make it better for the future," said Holly Dockendorf, Basilica of St. Mary Special Events Manager.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but was held again in Sept. of 2021.

"Compared to previous non-COVID years attendance was down in 2021 and that was expected, but because the pandemic continues with many uncertainties, we thought this would be a good time to take a hiatus," Dockendorf added in the release.

The music festival raises money for the upkeep of the Basilica of St. Mary, a longtime pillar of downtown Minneapolis. The Basilica Block Party started in 1995 and the bands play on the grounds of the church.

According to the news release, it is the largest music festival held in Minneapolis.

