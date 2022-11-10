Blink-182 reunion tour headed to the Xcel Energy Center in May

The multi-platinum group announced Tuesday they will be hitting the stage in Minnesota on May 4, 2023.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's a tour that many pop-punk fans have been waiting for. The Blink-182 crew, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, are reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The group will make its Minnesota appearance on May 4, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The global tour, which includes more than 30 shows in North America, is also headed to Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Blink 182's North American tour stops will include special guest Turnstile.

The band also plans to play Lollapalooza in Chicago alongside Billie Eilish and Drake.

The tour announcement comes ahead of their newest single release "Edging," which comes out on Friday, Oct. 14.

Tickets to the Minneapolis date go on sale starting Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. on Blink 182's website.

