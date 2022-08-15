Brendan Fraser announced as celebrity guest at Twin Cities Con

The celebration of TV, film, comics and all things nerdy will be at the Minneapolis Convention Center Nov. 11-13.

MINNEAPOLIS — The star of numerous movies, including '90s classics like "The Mummy" trilogy and "George of the Jungle" is coming to Minneapolis as a guest of Twin Cities Con.

Fraser will join other celebrities like pro wrestler Mick Foley, "Power Rangers" star Johnny Yong Bosch and actor Phil LaMarr.

In addition to the more than two dozen entertainers expected at Twin Cities Con, there will be vendors, discussion panels and a costume contest for cosplayers on Saturday and Sunday.

Twin Cities Con will be at the Minneapolis Convention Center from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from $20 for a single-day pass up to $125 for a three-day VIP pass.

Admission for kids 13 and under is only $5 for the whole weekend. Find more information about tickets, including VIP passes to meet Brendan Fraser, here.

