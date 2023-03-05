Children’s Theatre Company rolls out lineup for new season

The new shows for the upcoming season will include the world premiere of "An American Tail the Musical."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is excited to bring back an 80's classic next year as part of their new season schedule.

The Minneapolis theater outfit announced on Tuesday that it will be putting on six big shows for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The lineup will feature the world premiere of "An American Tail the Musical," based on Disney's 1986 animated film.

If you remember the movie, it was about a mouse named Fievel Mousekewitz and his family as they emigrate from Russia to America, but he gets lost and must find a way back to them.

The musical version of "An American Tail" was written by Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses, who wrote "The Bands Visit."

"A lot of people, and maybe especially people of my generation, remember An American Tail as one of the animated film classics of the 1980s, so getting to work on adapting it has been thrilling, first of all, on that level," Moses said in a news release.

The music and lyrics were created by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, from "Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical" and "The Secret of My Success."

Here is the line-up for the upcoming 2022-2023 season:

Circus Abyssinia: Tulu

Sept. 13 - Oct. 23, 2022

Best for all ages

Carmela Full of Wishes

Oct. 18 - Dec. 4, 2022

Best for ages 5 and up

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Nov. 8, 2022 - Jan. 8, 2023

Best for all ages

Locomotion

Jan. 24 - March 5, 2023

Best for ages 9 and up

Corduroy

Feb. 14 - April 2, 2023

Best for ages 4 and up

An American Tail the Musical



April 25 - June 18, 2023



Best for all ages

If you can't wait for the upcoming season, the final production of the 2021-2022 season will premiere on Friday.

"Diary of the Wimpy Kid, The Musical" runs from April 22 to June 18.