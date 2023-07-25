Dave Chapelle returns to MN for show at the X

The Xcel Energy Center announced comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will come to the arena on Sept. 23 as part of his multi-city "Dave Chappelle Live" tour.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Assemble your crew: Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming back to Minnesota.

In a press release Tuesday, the Xcel Energy Center announced Chappelle will come to the arena on Sept. 23 as part of his multi-city "Dave Chappelle Live" stand-up tour produced by Live Nation. Chappelle will launch the tour at the end of August, performing back-to-back nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The last time the comedian, actor and producer came to town, he was under heavy scrutiny over remarks he made in his 2021 Netflix special, "The Closer," about transgender people.

In response to the backlash — and a petition circulating that called for a ban on the comedian at Minneapolis' First Avenue — his scheduled appearance at the iconic venue was abruptly moved to the Varsity Theater. At the time, First Avenue released a statement, saying in part:

"The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission.

We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback."

Despite the outrage, Chappelle performed a string of shows, all at the Varsity, in July of 2022.

Tickets for September's show go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. You can get them through Ticketmaster.

