Dave Chappelle plans pop-up show at First Avenue

The controversial comedian is coming to Minneapolis on Wednesday, July 20.

On Tuesday morning tickets go on sale for a newly-announced comedy show at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

"Dave Chappelle Live," the show starring the comedian of the same name, is set for Wed. July 20, at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. According to the venue's website, a ticket will set you back $129.50 for the first come, first served General Admission event.

Be prepared to give up your smartphone at the door; phones are prohibited at the event, and all of them will be locked up in a Yondr pouch at the door, according to First Avenue's website.

Tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19 for the 21 and older show.

Chapelle became the subject of backlash in the last year for comments he made in his Netflix special "The Closer" about transgendered people.

In a statement made in October 2021, the media watchdog group GLAAD said that "anti-LGBTQ content" violates Netflix's policy to reject programs that incite hate or violence. GLAAD called on Netflix executives to "listen to LGBTQ employees, industry leaders, and audiences and commit to living up to their own standards" in relation to Chapelle's comments.

At that time, a top Netflix executive said the special didn't cross "the line on hate" and would remain on the streaming service, despite the fallout.