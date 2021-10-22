Chappelle returning to Minneapolis as part of 10-city documentary screening tour

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and are slated to go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 27 at noon.

MINNEAPOLIS — Comedian Dave Chappelle is taking his bit to the big screen next month, announcing 10-city tour of screenings of his new documentary.

The film, "Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary," will be shown Sunday, Nov. 7 at Target Center. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and are slated to go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 27 at noon. Chappelle is also expected to perform live with "friends" at each of his stops.

The movie follows Chappelle in the summer of 2020 as he navigates performing through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global uprising sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

The screenings come on the heels of controversy surrounding Chappelle's new Netflix special, "The Closer." Critics say Chappelle takes it too far with his remarks about the transgender community, but others, like local comedian Greg Coleman II, say it's just Chappelle's style to go "all the way."