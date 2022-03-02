'Days of Our Lives' returns after the Winter Olympics

The longtime NBC soap will be taking a break during the games, returning with new episodes on Monday, Feb. 21.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — NBC's longtime soap "Days of Our Lives" will be taking a short break during the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be seen starting Friday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 18, returning with new episodes on Monday, Feb. 21.

Don't worry, "Days" fans, you won't miss any of the story in Salem. This temporary break is happening nationwide, and the show's storylines will pick up right where they left off when the program returns on Feb. 21.