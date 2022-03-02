'Days of Our Lives' returns after the Winter Olympics

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — NBC's longtime soap "Days of Our Lives" will be taking a short break during the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics.
"Days of Our Lives" will not be seen starting Friday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 18, returning with new episodes on Monday, Feb. 21.
Don't worry, "Days" fans, you won't miss any of the story in Salem. This temporary break is happening nationwide, and the show's storylines will pick up right where they left off when the program returns on Feb. 21.
A special NBC preview of the 2022 Winter Olympics will air on Friday, Feb. 4. Starting Monday, Feb. 7, "Rachael Ray" temporarily moves to noon on KARE 11, with daytime Olympics coverage airing daily for two weeks starting at 1 p.m.