MINNEAPOLIS — Another big name in the Twin Cities culinary landscape is going out of business.

Sources confirm to KARE 11's Jana Shortal that Butcher and the Boar in Minneapolis is closing.

The closure was not yet noted on the restaurant's website or Facebook page as of Tuesday evening, nor has any official reason been given for the closure.

Butcher and the Boar first opened along Hennepin Avenue in 2012 as "an alternative to traditional steak houses," according to its website. It was nominated for a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in 2013.

Butcher and the Boar joins a growing list of bars and restaurants that have closed in recent months in the Twin Cities area, with many of those businesses citing the coronavirus pandemic and economic downtown as contributing factors.