Catching up with beloved Blue Ribbon Baker Marjorie Johnson

Marjorie shares how she's been spending her COVID-19 quarantine as she approaches her big 101st birthday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's hard to believe it's been nearly a year since we celebrated Marjorie Johnson's 100th birthday in the KARE Barn at the Minnesota State Fair.

Usually Marjorie spends her summers baking and getting ready for her competitions at both that fair and the Anoka County Fair.