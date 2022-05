Donate while dining today!

MINNEAPOLIS — Go to Culver's on Monday, May 9 for the annual 10% Day of Giving!

The Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund will receive 10% of their proceeds from Culver's.

Simultaneously, Culver’s will host its "Give A Buck, Get a Buck" campaign. This runs now through May 22. Have your "Favorite Food," donate $1 and get a dollar off a "Value basket."

Grab your coworkers, friends or family and head to your nearest Culver's restaurant.