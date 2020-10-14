'Hairless dog' is NA beer for your sober October

Hairless Dog is an American 0.0% ABV craft beer brand, with truly alcohol-free products. Alcohol is never in the brewing process.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hairless dog is a non-alcoholic beer, and it can be your companion for your sober October!

Hairless Dog is an American 0.0% ABV craft beer brand, with truly alcohol-free products. Alcohol is never in the brewing process.

If you enjoy traditional beer but sometimes want the flavor profile without the alcohol, or you work from home, are pregnant, a first responder on call, or you’ve simply left alcohol behind for better health, give Hairless Dog a try.

They currently have four core styles – IPA, Citra Lager, Black Ale, Coffee Stout – that are available at liquor stores and bars around the Twin Cities and beyond.