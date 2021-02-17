As Lent starts, KARE 11 is bringing back some top staff picks.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With Lent starting, many in Minnesota are looking for new places for a classic fried fish dinner.

KARE 11 is bringing back our top staff picks -- but with most churches putting a halt on their Lenten fish fries to keep parishioners safe from COVID-19, the list is shorter this year.

Plus, many restaurants that usually do a buffet-style dinner are switching to other modes of service to help limit COVID-19 spread.

Here are some of the KARE 11's staff's favorite Minnesota restaurants serving fried fish:

The Wild Boar Bar and Grill in Oakdale

All you can eat fish fry every Friday. Cod fish served with fries, coleslaw and potato salad for $12.99.

11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128.

Bison Creek Bar & Dining

Usually, Bison Creek Bar & Dining holds a buffet-style fundraising event on Lenten Fridays. This year, though, they're switching to regular plates due to COVID-19.

$11 per person ($8/child ages 10 and under)

Fish, Potatoes, Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Breadsticks

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313

Every Friday during Lent.

The Valley Bar & Grill

This restaurant's buffet-style special has also closed due to COVID-19. Instead, they're giving customers a choice between 2-piece, 3-piece, and complete fish dinners year-round on Friday evenings.

Dinner is from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. but lunch specials are available from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

W10299 U.S. 10, Prescott, Wis.

Busted Nut Bar and Grill

2 pieces ($12.99) or 3 pieces ($14.99)

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033

Fridays from Nov. 1 to May 1.

Sunshine Depot

$11.95 per person

All you can eat, cod, fries and dinner roll.

701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Year-round every Friday open to close.

Fireside Lounge

Fish lunch special - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner - 5 p.m. to close - all-you-can-eat fish for 12.99

1288 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118

Fridays, year-round

Stein Haus

All you can eat Icelandic cod with choice of side and garlic toast $14.95

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085

Fridays, year-round

Mac's Fish / Chips / Strips