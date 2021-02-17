GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With Lent starting, many in Minnesota are looking for new places for a classic fried fish dinner.
KARE 11 is bringing back our top staff picks -- but with most churches putting a halt on their Lenten fish fries to keep parishioners safe from COVID-19, the list is shorter this year.
Plus, many restaurants that usually do a buffet-style dinner are switching to other modes of service to help limit COVID-19 spread.
Here are some of the KARE 11's staff's favorite Minnesota restaurants serving fried fish:
The Wild Boar Bar and Grill in Oakdale
- All you can eat fish fry every Friday. Cod fish served with fries, coleslaw and potato salad for $12.99.
- 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- 950 Helena Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128.
Bison Creek Bar & Dining
- Usually, Bison Creek Bar & Dining holds a buffet-style fundraising event on Lenten Fridays. This year, though, they're switching to regular plates due to COVID-19.
- $11 per person ($8/child ages 10 and under)
- Fish, Potatoes, Chicken Strips, Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Breadsticks
- 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN 55313
- Every Friday during Lent.
The Valley Bar & Grill
- This restaurant's buffet-style special has also closed due to COVID-19. Instead, they're giving customers a choice between 2-piece, 3-piece, and complete fish dinners year-round on Friday evenings.
- Dinner is from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. but lunch specials are available from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- W10299 U.S. 10, Prescott, Wis.
Busted Nut Bar and Grill
- 2 pieces ($12.99) or 3 pieces ($14.99)
- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 118 2nd Street East Hastings, MN 55033
- Fridays from Nov. 1 to May 1.
Sunshine Depot
- $11.95 per person
- All you can eat, cod, fries and dinner roll.
- 701 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330
- Year-round every Friday open to close.
Fireside Lounge
- Fish lunch special - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dinner - 5 p.m. to close - all-you-can-eat fish for 12.99
- 1288 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118
- Fridays, year-round
Stein Haus
- All you can eat Icelandic cod with choice of side and garlic toast $14.95
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 101 Main St W, Vermillion, MN 55085
- Fridays, year-round
Mac's Fish / Chips / Strips
- Cod, walleye, halibut in different quantities and price ranges.
- 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- 1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113
- Monday through Saturday