Beans are undervalued, but offer plenty of nutritional value

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Beans can provide several influential health benefits, and they've become much easier to prepare than in past years.

Sue Moores, Kowalski’s Markets dietitian and nutritionist shares some of the nutritional values with beans and a tasty recipe to help bring those health benefits into your home.

Tropical coconut rice and black beans

1¼ cups brown rice

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 red onion, chopped

1 poblano pepper, diced

30 oz. canned black beans, rinsed and drained

2 tsp. chipotle powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

¾ cup water

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted

2 green onions, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

- grated zest of 1 lime

- juice of 1 lime

- kosher salt and fresh ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste

- garnishes, as desired: lime wedges, diced mango, sliced radishes and sliced jalapeño peppers

Cook rice on the stovetop according to package directions or in a rice cooker, according to manufacturer's instructions.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add red onion and poblano pepper; cook and stir until tender (about 5 min.). Stir in beans, chipotle powder, cumin and water. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally for 15 min.

When rice is done, fluff with a fork. Fold in coconut, green onions, cilantro, lime zest and juice; season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve bean mixture over rice; garnish to taste.

Notes: