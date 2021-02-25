Beans are undervalued, but offer plenty of nutritional value

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Beans can provide several influential health benefits, and they've become much easier to prepare than in past years.
Sue Moores, Kowalski’s Markets dietitian and nutritionist shares some of the nutritional values with beans and a tasty recipe to help bring those health benefits into your home.
Tropical coconut rice and black beans
1¼ cups brown rice
1 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 red onion, chopped
1 poblano pepper, diced
30 oz. canned black beans, rinsed and drained
2 tsp. chipotle powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
¾ cup water
1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted
2 green onions, thinly sliced
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- grated zest of 1 lime
- juice of 1 lime
- kosher salt and fresh ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste
- garnishes, as desired: lime wedges, diced mango, sliced radishes and sliced jalapeño peppers
Cook rice on the stovetop according to package directions or in a rice cooker, according to manufacturer's instructions.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add red onion and poblano pepper; cook and stir until tender (about 5 min.). Stir in beans, chipotle powder, cumin and water. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally for 15 min.
When rice is done, fluff with a fork. Fold in coconut, green onions, cilantro, lime zest and juice; season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve bean mixture over rice; garnish to taste.
Notes:
- To toast coconut, bake in a single layer on a baking sheet until golden-brown (8-10 min.).
- This recipe is a great meatless main dish. If served as a side dish, it will serve 6 or more.
- You can use frozen rice in this recipe; prepare it according to pkg. directions before adding oil and other mix-ins.
- If desired, you can use gluten-free chicken or vegetable broth to cook the rice instead of water. You can also try mixtures of stock and water.