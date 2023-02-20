List: Mpls. St.Paul Magazine's Winter Restaurant Week

Some of the best restaurants in the Twin Cities will be featured during Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine's Winter Restaurant Week.

If you're looking to try a new fancy-schmancy restaurant in the Twin Cities metro area... this is the week to do it.

Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine's Winter Restaurant Week begins Monday and runs through Sunday.

The annual event celebrates the best of local dining with a week's worth of great deals at some of the trendiest and best restaurants.

Chefs will serve two- and three-course meals from $15 to $45.

Over 55 restaurants are participating:

6Smith

294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391

952-698-7900

All Saints

222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

(612) 259-7507

Baja Haus

830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391

952-476-0816

Baldamar

1642 County Road B2 W, Roseville, Minnesota 55113

651-796-0040

Barbette

1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

612-827-5710

Birch's on the Lake

1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, Minnesota 55356

952-473-7373

Book Club

5411 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

612-822-5411

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410

612-925-3113

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

612-925-9202

The Brooklyn

8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443

763-315-8535

Bullvino's Churrascaria

289 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

651-493-3397

The Bungalow Club

4300 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Café Lurcat

1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

612-486-5500

Campiello

6411 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344

952-941-6868

Cast & Cru

5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331

952-767-9700

Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen

2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

(612) 872-2221

EaTo

305 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

612-208-1638

Estelle

1806 St. Clair Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55105

651.330.9648

The Freehouse

701 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

612-339-7011

Gigi's Cafe

824 W. 36th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

612-825-0818

It's Greek to Me Taverna E Parea

626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

612-825-4151

Jimmy's Kitchen and Bar

11000 Red Circle Dr., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343

(952) 224-5858

Kona Grill - Eden Prairie

11997 Singletree Ln., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344

952-941-3262

Kona Grill - Minnetonka

12235 Wayzata Blvd., Space 1068, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305

952-941-3262

Lake & Irving

1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

612-354-2453

Legends Club Grill

8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372

952-226-9989

Lela

5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439

952-656-5980

The Lexington

1096 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

651-289-4990

Longfellow Grill

2990 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

612-721-2711

Lord Fletcher's

3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park, Minnesota 55384

952-471-8513

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

612-341-2112

The Lynhall

2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

612-870-2640

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Rd. #1, Eagan, Minnesota 55122

(651) 340-7809

Momento

360 St. Peter Street, Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota 55102

651-223-7000

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

612-821-6262

The Nicollet Diner

1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

612-399-6258

Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar - Minneapolis

2516 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

612-345-7688

Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar - St. Paul

2260 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108

651.450.8848

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 Broadway Ave. W., Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422

763-537-7267

Noyes and Cutler on the park

229 6th St E, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

(651) 968-1050

O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

(763) 338-0914

Pat's Tap

3510 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

612-822-8216

Pau Hana

14435 State Hwy 13, Savage, Minnesota 55378

(952) 447-1322

Pivo Riverplace

65 SE Main St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

612-331-4544

PLate on Main

16323 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372

952-440-5500

Red Wagon Pizza Co.

5416 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

612-259-7147

Ruth's Chris Steak House

920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

612-672-9000

Smack Shack - Bloomington

3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, Minnesota 55435

952-333-7722

Smack Shack - Minneapolis

603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

612-259-7288

St. Genevieve

5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

612-353-4843

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

456 Concord Exchange S., South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075

651-350-7743

Terzo

2221 W 50th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

(612) 925-0330

Tilia

2726 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410

612-354-2806

Tiny Diner

1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

612-767-3322

Tria Restaurant

5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127

651-426-9222

Twin Cities 400 Tavern

1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Ste. 400, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

612-455-6311

Yumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar

400 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

651-207-6810

Yumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar - Southdale

Southdale Center, Edina, Minnesota 55435