List: Mpls. St.Paul Magazine's Winter Restaurant Week

If you're looking to try a new fancy-schmancy restaurant in the Twin Cities metro area... this is the week to do it.
Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine's Winter Restaurant Week begins Monday and runs through Sunday.
The annual event celebrates the best of local dining with a week's worth of great deals at some of the trendiest and best restaurants.
Chefs will serve two- and three-course meals from $15 to $45.
Over 55 restaurants are participating:
6Smith
294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
952-698-7900
All Saints
222 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
(612) 259-7507
Baja Haus
830 E. Lake St., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
952-476-0816
Baldamar
1642 County Road B2 W, Roseville, Minnesota 55113
651-796-0040
Barbette
1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
612-827-5710
Birch's on the Lake
1310 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, Minnesota 55356
952-473-7373
Book Club
5411 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
612-822-5411
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 W. 50th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
612-925-3113
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
612-925-9202
The Brooklyn
8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443
763-315-8535
Bullvino's Churrascaria
289 E. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
651-493-3397
The Bungalow Club
4300 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Café Lurcat
1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
612-486-5500
Campiello
6411 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
952-941-6868
Cast & Cru
5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, Minnesota 55331
952-767-9700
Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen
2515 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
(612) 872-2221
EaTo
305 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
612-208-1638
Estelle
1806 St. Clair Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55105
651.330.9648
The Freehouse
701 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
612-339-7011
Gigi's Cafe
824 W. 36th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
612-825-0818
It's Greek to Me Taverna E Parea
626 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
612-825-4151
Jimmy's Kitchen and Bar
11000 Red Circle Dr., Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343
(952) 224-5858
Kona Grill - Eden Prairie
11997 Singletree Ln., Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344
952-941-3262
Kona Grill - Minnetonka
12235 Wayzata Blvd., Space 1068, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305
952-941-3262
Lake & Irving
1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
612-354-2453
Legends Club Grill
8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
952-226-9989
Lela
5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, Minnesota 55439
952-656-5980
The Lexington
1096 Grand Ave, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
651-289-4990
Longfellow Grill
2990 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
612-721-2711
Lord Fletcher's
3746 Sunset Dr., Spring Park, Minnesota 55384
952-471-8513
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
612-341-2112
The Lynhall
2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
612-870-2640
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Rd. #1, Eagan, Minnesota 55122
(651) 340-7809
Momento
360 St. Peter Street, Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota 55102
651-223-7000
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
612-821-6262
The Nicollet Diner
1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
612-399-6258
Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar - Minneapolis
2516 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
612-345-7688
Nico's Taco & Tequila Bar - St. Paul
2260 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
651.450.8848
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 Broadway Ave. W., Robbinsdale, Minnesota 55422
763-537-7267
Noyes and Cutler on the park
229 6th St E, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
(651) 968-1050
O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.
600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
(763) 338-0914
Pat's Tap
3510 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
612-822-8216
Pau Hana
14435 State Hwy 13, Savage, Minnesota 55378
(952) 447-1322
Pivo Riverplace
65 SE Main St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
612-331-4544
PLate on Main
16323 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, Minnesota 55372
952-440-5500
Red Wagon Pizza Co.
5416 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
612-259-7147
Ruth's Chris Steak House
920 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
612-672-9000
Smack Shack - Bloomington
3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, Minnesota 55435
952-333-7722
Smack Shack - Minneapolis
603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
612-259-7288
St. Genevieve
5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
612-353-4843
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse
456 Concord Exchange S., South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55075
651-350-7743
Terzo
2221 W 50th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
(612) 925-0330
Tilia
2726 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
612-354-2806
Tiny Diner
1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
612-767-3322
Tria Restaurant
5959 Centerville Rd., North Oaks, Minnesota 55127
651-426-9222
Twin Cities 400 Tavern
1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Ste. 400, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
612-455-6311
Yumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar
400 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
651-207-6810
Yumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar - Southdale
Southdale Center, Edina, Minnesota 55435
952-405-9830