Salmonella outbreak impacts several states, 23 Minnesotans infected

ST PAUL, Minn. — More than 650 people, including 23 Minnesotans, have been infected with salmonella likely due to contaminated onions.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota cases range from people between the ages of 7 and 77, and that people began feeling ill between Aug. 8 and Sept. 18. Officials say four people were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC say the contaminated onions came from Chihuahua, Mexico and were distributed by ProSource, Inc to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.

So far, 37 states have reports of salmonella linked to the contaminated onions.

The CDC recommends people throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions that doesn't have a sticker or packaging. Seek medical attention if you're experiencing any severe symptoms, such as:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

