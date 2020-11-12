Spoon and Stable chef rolls out virtual cooking courses during pandemic

Spoon and Stable has been working to keep the lights on with special take out events and a new virtual course you can take at home.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Restaurants need our help this holiday season, or there won't be many left after the pandemic to visit.

Spoon and Stable has been working to keep the lights on with special take out events and now Chef and Owner Gavin Kaysen is even teaching cooking classes you can take live, in your own home.

Spoon and Stable says, "The GK at Home virtual classes are a great way for anyone who is having fun in the kitchen to learn new skills and recipes from Gavin while attending a lively class available Live or On-Demand. Locals can order ingredient boxes for a cook-along experience."

The company says classes are available "a la carte" for $30 or as a series of six for $150.