State Fair blues? Lift Bridge helps with special brews

The Stillwater craft brewery will serve up their mini-donut and key lime pie beers to help those struggling with the cancellation of the fair.

STILLWATER, Minn. — There are many Minnesotans crying in their beer about the COVID-19-related cancellation of the 2020 State Fair.

Well, a local craft brewery is doing its part to dull the pain. Lift Bridge Brewing Company announced Friday that starting at noon on Wednesday, July 29, beer (and State Fair) lovers can pre-order their Mini Donut and Key Lime Pie beers in crowlers for curbside pickup at the brewery tap room in Stillwater between August 27 and September 7. Those are the dates the Great Minnesota Get-Together was supposed to run.

The link to pre-order Mini Donut and Key Lime Pie crowlers can be found on the Lift Bridge Facebook page.

For those who would rather get out for the "straight from the tap" experience, Lift Bridge will also have both beers, which are special editions originally brewed specially for the State Fair, on tap during the same time period.