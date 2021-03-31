Surly announces plans to reopen Beer Hall and Garden

While the tentative reopening date is set for June 1, a Twitter post by the Twin Cities brewer says the date may change as "public health guidelines evolve."

MINNEAPOLIS — A home-grown Twin Cities brewer is announcing news that will make thirsty folks REALLY happy.

Surly Brewing said in a Twitter post that its popular Beer Hall and Beer Garden will reopen, with a target date of June 1. "This date may change as public health guidelines evolve."

The brewer credited "remarkable progress" in Minnesota's vaccination effort as the reason for the decision to reopen.

Surly shut down the Beer Hall and Garden on November 2, 2020, citing a precipitous 82% drop in revenue caused by the pandemic. In a statement, the brewery called the decision to close indefinitely "gut-wrenching."

But some, including a group of Surly employees, were not so sure. The announcement of the intent to close the Beer Hall in September came just two days after Surly Beer Hall hospitality and kitchen staff announced their intention to unionize. Organizers were expressing concerns about COVID-19 safety and seeking to have "a say in changes that affect our compensation, health insurance, and employment."

The push to unionize Surly's hospitality staff would come up one vote short in early October.

Several months later, things appear to have calmed down and Surly patrons will soon be welcomed back with open arms.