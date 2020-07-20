'Taste Fore the Tour' celeb recipe book supports Bloomington food shelf

"Taste Fore the Tour" includes recipes from Carly and Jason Zucker, Gavin Kaysen, Lindsey Vonn, Adam Thielen and more.

Want to know what your favorite celebs are whipping up in their home kitchens?

The new Taste Fore the Tour recipe book features favorite recipes from local and national celebs like Carly and Jason Zucker, Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban, Adam Thielen, Gavin Kaysen, Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn, Falen of KDWB and more.

The recipe book is available for $30 online, and all proceeds go to VEAP, a food pantry and basic needs organization in Bloomington.

Carly Zucker, KFAN personality and spouse to former Wild forward Jason Zucker, helped to create the recipe book when the Taste Fore the Tour event was forced to go virtual-only due to COVID-19 concerns. The event is held in correlation with the 3M Open, which is scheduled to go on this week, but without spectators.

"Taste Fore the Tour, of course, is related to food," Carly Zucker said. "That typically would be an in-person experience. And so when that was halted, I thought to myself, 'What could we do to bring food back into this?'"

Zucker helped to put together the recipe book, which features 18 recipes with a "19th hole" that's a vodka drink.

While her recipe is a family favorite - Mexican street corn - Zucker said she's tried Lindsay and Ryan Dungey's taco lasagna ("It's so good"), Falen's cookie recipe, and Vonn and Subban's banana bread.

"It’s something tangible that people can experience," Zucker said.

The costs of printing the recipe book were sponsored by E&J Gallo Winery, which suggested wine pairings for each meal, enabling 100% of the proceeds to go to VEAP.

"Their mission is to fight hunger in our community but they also want to help people from the ground up, so whether it’s with housing or social services, providing real care for people," Zucker said. "It goes beyond just feeding people, and that I think is really important."

Proceeds from other virtual events associated with Taste Fore the Tour will also go to VEAP, including a silent auction and an all-day donation drive on KFAN Tuesday. More information is available on tasteforethetour.com, and you can order the recipe book here.

Books will be shipped by Aug. 1, and Zucker said there are a limited number available.