Twin Cities restaurants offering Easter, Passover takeout, curbside pickup

Here are some ideas on where to order out for the coming holidays.

MINNEAPOLIS — Not fired up about cooking for Passover and Easter? Don't worry, there are plenty of establishments across the Twin Cities willing to step up and help you out.

Here are a few of them:

Current Restaurant: Offering curbside pickup from April 8-11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info click here.

Kieran's Kitchen: Easter meal for 4-6. Orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9. For more info click here.

McCormick and Schmick's: The holiday package feeds around four people. Orders must be placed by Friday, March 10. Get 10% off and more info by clicking here.

Oceanaire: Full Easter dinner or you can order from their full menu. Pre-orders available through April 10. For more info click here.

The Historic Afton House Inn: You can order an Easter meal by Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. Pick up is available from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. For more info click here.

The Lexington: They are offering a curbside pickup dinner for four. You can pick it up Saturday between 1p.m. - 4 p.m. and Easter Sunday between 9:00 a.m.-Noon. For more info click here.

The Lynhall: Different size bundles available. Must place your order by Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m. for take-out or delivery on Easter Sunday, April 12th between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more info click here.

The Tavern Grill + Bar: Offering brunch curbside pickup. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, April 8th, 5 p.m. Pickup Saturday, April 11

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. For more info click here.

Stella's Fish Cafe: Dinner packages available for different party sizes. Pre-order by Thursday, April 9. Pickup Friday, Saturday or Sunday. For more info click here.