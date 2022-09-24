Two food truck owners speak out against 'archaic' ordinance in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey backed the two food trucks in a statement Saturday, saying he's working to keep "keep them smoking."

MINNEAPOLIS — Owners at two well-known local food trucks are speaking out against a city ordinance in Minneapolis that they say will impact them dramatically, starting Oct. 1.

Animales Barbeque Co. and Boomin Barbeque say the city ordinance, which says food vendors can't use external equipment, will drastically impact their ability to operate due to both establishments using external smokers.

According to an Instagram post by Animales Barbeque Co., the ordinance will cut their volume capacity down by 70%, while Boomin Barbeque posted "we will not be able to execute the menu you have come to know and love."

"We really hope to work this out and stay in Minneapolis, but we don’t know what the future holds at this time," Boomin Barbeque posted on Instagram. "The city has given us thru the end of September. After that, we will not be able to execute the menu you have come to know and love. We will continue to adapt and do what we can to bring you the best food we can."

"We’ve run offset smokers since day one at Animales and we’ve passed every health inspection with them in plain sight and in use, including this year," the a post by Animales Barbeque Co. reads. "They’re used by the millions safely across the country but the City of Minneapolis won’t change its ordinances to keep up with the rest of the country. It’s not only is it an archaic ordinance, it’s stifling for a small bbq business and puts a hard stop on making better bbq here in Minneapolis.

The post went on to say that they're working together to start an online petition for people to show their support.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey backed the two food trucks in a statement Saturday, saying he's working to keep "keep them smoking."

"These awesome local joints are putting Minneapolis on the BBQ map, and we will find a way to keep them smoking," Frey's statement reads. "We are going to find a legal way to make this work."

James Beard Award winner Gavin Kaysen also showed his support on social media, calling it "an important topic that we can fix," while fellow James Beard Award winner Ann Kim released the following statement:

If we truly want to be a thriving top tier city, Minneapolis city government must reevaluate archaic ordinances that are holding us back. I stand with animals barbeque and all local small businesses who contribute to the vibrancy and diversity of Minneapolis.

