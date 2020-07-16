Gavin Kaysen announces Bellecour closure

The award-winning chef announced the closure in an Instagram post.

WAYZATA, Minn. — Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen has announced his French bistro Bellecour is closing permanently, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you know, the future of the hospitality profession has been rocked and will continue to be rocked by the pandemic," Kaysen wrote in an Instagram post. "We have worked incredibly hard to create joy for the community and our team. In addition, over the last four months, we have done everything we can to pivot, adapt and change models in an effort to support the community, provide meaningful work for our team, and have a space to welcome you back to once again."

However, Kaysen said the season nature of Bellecour made recovering from the pandemic even more difficult.

"As the days and weeks have gone by, we have realized that in a location that is so dependent on seasonal success we are losing more than we can sustain. When the pandemic came, it was just as we were gearing up for the season, and our ability to bounce back has been extremely limited," Kaysen wrote.

Bellecour's closure is effective immediately.



"The loss of this restaurant fills me with sadness and frustration, but I remain humbled by the overwhelming support from my management team and guests," Kaysen wrote.

Bellecour opened three years ago in Wayzata, in what Kaysen called the realization of a dream to open a French bistro and bakery.

Bellecour temporarily closed earlier this week, after a team member tested positive for COVID-19. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the restaurant said the employee had not worked in the building since July 5, but it would close anyway for cleaning.

Kaysen said his other businesses remain open, and will be the focus of his team going forward, including the recent introduction of a "Pop Up" version of the Bellecour Bakery.

"We are continuing to work hard to turn this moment into a positive and focus all of our efforts on Spoon and Stable, Demi and the Bellecour Bakery Pop Up located at Cooks of Crocus Hill in the North Loop," he said.

"I want to thank each of you for your outpouring of support and for joining us at Bellecour to create lasting memories," Kaysen wrote. "It has been an absolute privilege to cook for you and to serve you in this space."