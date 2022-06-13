Minneapolis' Owamni earns Best New Restaurant title at 2022 James Beard Awards

Minneapolis’ Owamni by the Sioux Chef, led by Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, won the Best New Restaurant award at Monday's James Beard Awards.

CHICAGO — You don’t have to go far from home to visit a national James Beard Award-winning eatery.

Minneapolis’ Owamni by the Sioux Chef, led by Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, took home top honors in the 2022 Best New Restaurant category at Monday night’s ceremony in Chicago.

"As we stand on the land of the Ottowa, the Potawatomi and the Anishinaabe, we hope to see restaurants that can represent that," Sherman said during his acceptance speech.

Sherman was also nominated for Best Chef: Midwest at this year's awards.

Additional Best Chef: Midwest nominees from Minneapolis included Jorge Guzmán of Petite León and Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen.

The ethos of BentoBox is to continue evolving the restaurant industry.



Our Best New Restaurant winner, presented by @get_bento, @owamni is creating space for Indigenous voices in Minneapolis #jbfa pic.twitter.com/2xcLQpvqsR — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) June 14, 2022

A previous James Beard Awards honoree for his cookbooks and leadership with his first initiative, The Sioux Chef, Sherman expanded his longtime catering and food education business last year to include Owamni.

Owamni by the Sioux Chef was opened in July 2021 at the new Water Works Pavilion building at Mill Ruins Park near downtown Minneapolis. The menu draws from ingredients sourced from Native American producers and highlights Indigenous cuisine.

KARE 11's Heidi Wigdahl interviewed Sherman days after Owamni first opened.

"We really just try to bring awareness because we believe there should be Native American Indigenous restaurants all over the place that really represent the land and the history and the cultures of where we are today," said Sherman.

Sherman said the menu doesn't have any colonial ingredients.

"There's no dairy, no wheat flour, no cane sugar, no beef, pork or chicken," he said. "We've worked really hard to create something utilizing a lot of wild foods, utilizing a lot of Native American agricultural products."

Drawing near the end of his speech at Monday's awards ceremony, Sherman said he hopes to see more support for indigenous initiatives.

"Please, you guys, support indigenous initiatives out in your region," he said. "We need it, and we can do this together."

Watch more local news: