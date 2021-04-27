Surly looking to hire before June 1 beer hall reopening

The brewing company is looking for an executive chef, general manager, hospitality focused HR generalist, and digital marketing manger.

MINNEAPOLIS — The video above originally aired Sept. 2, 2020.

Twin Cities-based Surly Brewing Co. is preparing for the projected June 1 reopening of its beer hall and pizza place by hiring a management team to "reimagine the future of hospitality."

A post on Surly's website says the brewer is looking for an executive chef, general manager, hospitality focused HR generalist, and digital marketing manger to "help define what the Surly beer hall looks, feels, sounds and tastes like when guests are welcomed back to enjoy uniquely Surly experiences."

“For Surly, the beer hall is our way to create a first-hand experience with the brand,” Omar Ansari, Surly's founder and owner, said in a released statement. “We’re able to connect family, friends and the community with new and exciting beers, a massive outdoor beer garden, great food and an atmosphere unlike any other in Minnesota. The recent signs of hope for the industry and large gathering spaces are encouraging. We’re eager to see the return of this experience and raise a pint together.”

Surly says that after a management team is in place the brewing company will continue hiring to fill out its staff, adding that all former employees and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply for all open positions.

The Minneapolis brewing company shut down the beer hall and garden on November 2, 2020, citing a precipitous 82% drop in revenue caused by the pandemic. In a statement, the brewery called the decision to close indefinitely "gut-wrenching."

Then in March of 2021, Surly announced a planned reopening, pointing to the vaccination push and improvements in case numbers.