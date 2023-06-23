Doja Cat will stop at the Target Center for new tour

"The Scarlet Tour" will have 24 dates across North America and Canada, also featuring rappers Ice Spice and Doechhi.

MINNEAPOLIS — Doja Cat announced her new "The Scarlet Tour" on Friday, which will stop at the Target Center in Minneapolis on December 7.

Popular rapper Ice Spice will join Doja on stage for the Minneapolis concert. The tour will have 24 dates, stopping at locations in the U.S. and Canada.

To register for presale tickets, go to TicketMaster.com. The registration does not guarantee tickets but it is designed to increase ticket sales to fans instead of professional resalers, according to Ticket Master.

