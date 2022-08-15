Duran Duran kick off 'Future Past' tour at Treasure Island Friday

This is the first time the Grammy-award winning legends will return to Minnesota in more than six years.

WELCH, Minn. — They rocked out the 1980s, and now this band with more than 40 years in the music industry is coming to Minnesota on Aug. 19.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino is hosting the 2022 Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran, along with special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC as they kick off their "Future Past" tour on Friday.

Best known for their hits like "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Ordinary World" and "Rio," Duran Duran has collected 18 hit singles in the U.S. and 21 top 20 hits in the U.K.

Tickets are still on sale. General Admission seating is $39, and Reserved Seating starts at $68. You can find more information on seating here.

Each ticket purchase also includes a digital download of Duran Duran's latest album, "Future Past."

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show at the Outdoor Amphitheater, rain or shine.

Watch more local news: