Eagles to stop at Xcel Energy Center for last tour

"The Long Goodbye" tour will stop in St. Paul on Nov. 17, 2023.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Eagles will visit the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Nov. 17, as part of their final tour.

"The Long Goodbye" tour will visit 13 locations, according to a press release dated July 6. After more than 50 years of touring, St. Paul is set to be the final stop for the band.

Steely Dan will open for the band.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: