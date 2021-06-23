Elton John releases final farewell tour dates, two shows scheduled in St. Paul

The music phenom said he's going out "in the biggest possible way" for his final shows ever in North America and Europe.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Rocket Man is coming in for landing.

Music superstar Elton John is preparing for one last lap around the world on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with more than 120 shows on stages from Canada to the U.K.

The last leg of his North American stadium tour, announced on Wednesday, kicks off in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park Stadium on July 15, 2022, and ends with his final performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022.

Nearly 40 shows across North America had already been rescheduled for next year because of the pandemic, including two back-to-back shows at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Those shows run on March 22 and March 23, rescheduled from their original dates of June 15 and 16 in 2020.

Here they are - my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe! This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way. I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time 🚀🚀🚀



🎫 → https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/rlXs6cHsA7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) June 23, 2021

Other concert stops in the Midwest include the United Center and Soldier Field in Chicago, Fargodome in Fargo, Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Click here for a full list of show dates.

In a video posted on Twitter, John said, "I am going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."