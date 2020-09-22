'The West Wing' Cast Reuniting for a Staged Theatrical Reading to Benefit When We All Vote

What's next? A West Wing reunion!

The cast of the beloved NBC drama will reunite for its first performance together in 17 years, coming together for a staged theatrical reading of the season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing," which will premiere Oct. 15 on HBO Max to benefit When We All Vote.

Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will reprise their West Wing roles for the episode, which originally aired on Feb. 27, 2002, and centers on President Josiah Bartlet (Sheen) engaging speech writers Sam Seaborn (Lowe) and Toby Ziegler (Schiff) in chess matches as he strategizes Chinese war games. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman (Whitford) worries over 42 votes in a New Hampshire primary and press secretary C.J. Cregg (Janney) and presidential aide Charlie Young (Hill) attempt to one-up each other in a prank war.

Headed by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme, the special will also feature composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, with a performance of the iconic theme song, and act break guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda.The Avett Brothers will close out the show with a special performance.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote premieres Oct. 15 on HBO Max.