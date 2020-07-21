11 Honoré Sale: Up to 60% Off Designer Clothing

11 Honoré is having a sale on designer clothing! The online luxury fashion retailer, which specifically carries sizes 12 to 24, is having a semi-annual sale event, offering up to 60% off select styles from top brands such as Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Veronica Beard, Cushnie and more.
Invest in that designer piece you've been eyeing for months or treat yourself to a gorgeous dress to wear this summer. Note, all sale items are final. Standard shipping is free.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
