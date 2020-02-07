17 Deals Under $50 at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Lacoste, Tumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's brand 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for customers to add to cart.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, men's clothing and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50.