2020 Daytime Emmys: Gayle King, Wayne Brady and Ryan Seacrest Among This Year's Star-Studded Presenters

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are bringing a whole lot of TV star power to this year's virtual show. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed this year's slate of presenters and the full list of the categories that will be awarded on air.

Among the many stars who will join the show's previously announced hosts -- The Talk's Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond -- is ET's Kevin Frazier.

CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, sitcom icon Kelsey Grammer and veteran TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford have also signed on to present awards, along with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott and Days of Our Lives star Patrika Darbo.

Let's Make a Deal host and The Masked Singer season 2 champion Wayne Brady will make a remote appearance, along with soap stars James Reynolds, Jacqueline MacInnes, Maurice Benard, and Eric Braeden.

Additional presenters include Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, The View's Sunny Hostin and TV personality Michael Strahan.

The awards will be presented remotely this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with both celebrity presenters and award recipients appearing from their own homes.

Categories scheduled to be presented on air include:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Outstanding Special Class Special

Outstanding Culinary Series

Outstanding Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

This, however, is not the full list of categories that will be presented in total. Winners of additional categories not broadcast during the unique virtual ceremony will be announced on the Daytime Emmys’ social media pages during the show.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards kick off Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.