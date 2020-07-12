2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Winners List

With the coronavirus having upended the traditional awards season, this year, fans got to see an all-new kind of MTV Movie & TV Awards. The special event was very different this time around, honoring the stars, properties and events that have earned the prestigious title of Greatest of All Time among pop culture touchstones.
The 90-minute special celebrated "GOATs" across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.
Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens -- and featuring a slew of surprising guest stars, including Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins and Derek Hough, among many others -- the special paid tribute to some of pop culture's greatest and most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now.
Here's a look at all the winners of the coveted Greatest Of All Time distinction. We will be filling in the winners and updating throughout the night:
GOAT: Dance Your A** Off
Kevin Bacon in Footloose.
GOAT: Comedy Giant
Kevin Hart.
GOAT: Dynamic Duo
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended.
GOAT: Scream Queen
Jamie Lee Curtis.
GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in Cruel Intentions.
GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
Jason Segel and Kristen Bell in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
GOAT: She-Ro
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
GOAT: Hero for the Ages
Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther.
GOAT: Zero to Hero
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence -- the villain of The Karate Kid and the complex protagonist of Cobra Kai.
