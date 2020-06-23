2021 Awards Season Calendar: Updates on the Oscars, Golden Globes and More

Global pandemic, be damned. The upcoming awards season is soldiering on in unprecedented times -- but between the Oscars, Globes and a number of other ceremonies, it is shaping up to look different than any awards season we've seen before.

Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

Film Festivals

Canceled: Cannes Film Festival (see the official lineup here)

Sept. 2 - 12: Venice International Film Festival

Sept. 4 - 7: Telluride Film Festival

Sept. 10 - 20: Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 25 - Oct. 11: New York Film Festival

Oct. 15 - 22: AFI Fest

Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards -- scheduled for the first Sunday in January -- has been pushed two months to the date previously vacated by the Oscars. The 2021 Golden Globes are set for Feb. 28, 2021.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 78th annual ceremony, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Further guidance on eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing is TBD by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

BAFTA Awards

The EE British Academy Film Awards has been pushed to take place two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards, as is customary. The 2021 BAFTA Awards are set for April 11, 2021.

"This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic," BAFTA explained, "and accommodates an extended eligibility period."

Indie Spirit Awards

The Film Independent Spirit Awards traditionally take place the day before the Oscars -- so when the Academy redated its show, so did Film Independent. The 2021 Indie Spirit Awards are set for April 24, 2021.

"We will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing," Film Independent said in a statement.

The Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the 93rd annual Oscars by two months, the ceremony now set to take place on April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. As such, the eligibility window has also been extended to Feb. 28.

Here are this year's key dates:

Feb. 1 - 5: Preliminary voting

Feb. 9: Oscar Shortlists Announcement

March 5 - 10: Nominations voting

March 15: Oscar Nominations Announcement

April 15: Oscar Nominees Luncheon

April 15 - 20: Final Oscars voting

April 25: Oscars Sunday

Full Calendar

SEPTEMBER 2020

Sept. 2 - 12: Venice International Film Festival

Sept. 4 - 7: Telluride Film Festival

Sept. 10 - 20: Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 20: Emmy Awards (hosted by Jimmy Kimmel)

Sept. 25 - Oct. 11: New York Film Festival

OCTOBER 2020

Oct. 15 - 22: AFI Fest

NOVEMBER 2020

-

DECEMBER 2020

-

JANUARY 2021

Jan. 18: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Jan. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jan. 31: GRAMMYs

FEBRUARY 2021

Feb. 7: Critics' Choice Awards film nominations announced

Feb. 28: Golden Globe Awards

MARCH 2021

March 7: Critics' Choice Awards (redated from January 2021)

March 15: Oscar nominations announced

APRIL 2021

April 11: BAFTA Awards

April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards

April 25: Oscars