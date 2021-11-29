2021 BET Soul Train Awards Winners: See the Full List

The winners of the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards have been named. Presented by BET and hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, this year's show commemorated the 50th anniversary of Soul Train's legacy with Sunday's star-studded ceremony at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Throughout the night, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Marley Dias received the Souls of Justice Award, Normani presented Ashanti with the Lady of Soul Award, and Jazmine Sullivan presented Maxwell with the Legend Award.

"I’m grateful, and I’m just honored to be part of the community," Maxwell told ET's Denny Directo, with Ashanti adding, "It just feels like a blessing. I'm so humbled, I'm so honored, and I'm just really grateful."

Performances from Leon Bridges, Ari Lennox, Silk Sonic and more entertained the A-list crowd, with the latter duo walking away with some of the night's biggest honors.

Keep reading to see all of this year's winners, which are bolded below.

Song of the Year

Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Album of the Year

Blxst – No Love Lost

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Giveon - When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Wizkid - Made in Lagos

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Alicia Keys

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Tank

Usher

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Best New Artist

Blxst

Capella Grey

Morray

Tems

Tone Stith

Yung Bleu

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Charlie Wilson

The Isley Brothers

Jam & Lewis

T-Pain

Best Dance Performance

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”

Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”

Normani Feat. Cardi B- “Wild Side”

Usher – “Bad Habits”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Brian Courtney Wilson

James Fortune

Kelly Price

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Can’t Let It Show” - written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)

“Come Through” - written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)

“Damage” - written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Essence” - written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)

“Leave the Door Open” - written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)

An encore of the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards will air Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT on BET.