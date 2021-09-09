x
2021 CMA Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

Celebrating the best and brightest in country music! The 55th Annual CMA Awards are gearing up to honor country stars who have truly shined bright this past year.

Country crooners Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack this year with five nominations each -- including noms for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Gabby Barrett nabbed an impressive four nominations this year, after being a first-time nominee at last year's ceremony.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Chris Young nabbed three noms each! Additionally, Lambert remains the most-nominated female artist of all time, as this year brings her total to 58 -- making her the third most-nominated artist in the show's history.

Check out the complete list of nominees below!
 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church  

Luke Combs   

Miranda Lambert    

Chris Stapleton  

Carrie Underwood
 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young  
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt 

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett  
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale  
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin 

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton 
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 


ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) 

29 – Carly Pearce 
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins  
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore  

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen  
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi  
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi  

Heart – Eric Church  
Producer: Jay Joyce 
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton  
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 


SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)  

“Forever After All”   
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford  

“The Good Ones”   
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick 

“Hell Of A View”   
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell  

“One Night Standards”   
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde 

“Starting Over”   
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton  


FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR   

Gabby Barrett 

Miranda Lambert    

Ashley McBryde   

Maren Morris   

Carly Pearce  


MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

Dierks Bentley 

Eric Church    

Luke Combs   

Thomas Rhett   

Chris Stapleton   


VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A  

Little Big Town   

Midland   

Old Dominion    

Zac Brown Band 


VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn   

Brothers Osborne   

Dan + Shay    

Florida Georgia Line   

Maddie & Tae 


MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)  

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan  
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni  

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris  
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer 

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert  
Producer: Martin Johnson  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 


MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle  

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar  

Aaron Sterling, Drums  

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo  

Derek Wells, Guitar  


MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR   
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris 
Director: TK McKamy  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
Director: Peter Zavadil  

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley 
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
Director: Patrick Tracy  

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne  
Director: Reid Long  


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

Jimmie Allen  

Ingrid Andress   

Gabby Barrett   

Mickey Guyton 

HARDY 


The 55th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

