2021 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete List of Film Nominees

The press has spoken -- or the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, at least, with this year's Golden Globe nominations -- and the actors have, too. (See: the SAG Award nominations.) Now, it's the critics' turn to weigh in.

On Monday, the Critics Choice Association announced film nominees for the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards. (The nominations for TV were previously unveiled, with The Crown and Ozark as the year's most-nominated series.)

Mank is the year's most-nominated film, with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10 nominations and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with eight. Olivia Colman, meanwhile, is the only actor to be recognized for both film (The Father) and TV (The Crown).

Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 7, with Taye Diggs returning as host. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the show will be an "in-person/virtual hybrid" with Diggs hosting from L.A. and nominees appearing remotely, airing on The CW.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Young Actor/Actress

Ryder Allen, Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead

Alan Kim, Minari

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Acting Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Cinematography

Christopher Blauvelt, First Cow

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Lachlan Milne, Minari

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, Da 5 Bloods

Hoyte Van Hoytema, Tenet

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Best Production Design

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx, The Personal History of David Copperfield

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, Tenet

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox, Emma

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Editing

Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Kirk Baxter, Mank

Jennifer Lame, Tenet

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, Emma

Bina Daigeler, Mulan

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nancy Steiner, Promising Young Woman

Trish Summerville, Mank

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

Best Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Song

"Everybody Cries" – The Outpost

"Fight for You" – Judas and the Black Messiah

"Husavik (My Home Town)" – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io sì (Seen)" – The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" – One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Emile Mosseri, Minari

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards will air on Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Critics Choice Awards coverage.