2021 Kids' Choice Awards: The Best and Biggest Moments of the Night!

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were filled with many memorable moments!

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the star-studded awards ceremony on Saturday did not disappoint. The show once again looked a little different this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, it had no shortage of incredible moments. During the telecast, a slew of celebrities sent positive messages to their fans as they accepted their orange blimps, there were stellar performances by Justin Bieber, and, of course, lots of green slime!

ET is breaking down all the best and biggest moments.

Slime!

The celebration couldn't be without its signature gooey green liquid. Robert Downey Jr., Charli D’Amelio, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Liza Koshy, as well as KCA host, Kenan Thompson were all slimed during the telecast. The show also made KCA history with a Guinness World Records title for the world's largest Slime-ultaneous Sliming.

how'd that slime feel @RobertDowneyJr? congrats on your #KCA win for fav movie actor! pic.twitter.com/oATYQ6KWQX — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

Slime is truly a historic #KCA honor, green looked good on @Lin_Manuel 💚 Stay tuned for more awards & SLIME pic.twitter.com/sZIlIkkCuy — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

a #KCA blimp with a side of slime 💚 congrats @charlidamelio on winning fav female social star! pic.twitter.com/kqFgoBokIK — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

we made #KCA history tonight with a @GWR title for the world's largest Slime-ultaneous Sliming! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZB2NVqgEE0 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

BTS

The seven singers accepted their three orange blimps! They won Favorite Music Group, Favorite Song for "Dynamite" and Favorite Global Music Star. They all thanked their fans for their love and support in a special video message.

BTS on Kids Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/rKAhatfCaD — The Moon and His Sun (@TheMoon_HisSun) March 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin

The members of the voice cast shared an exclusive sneak peek clip of their movie PAW Patrol: The Movie.

"We had such a great time working on this movie. My kids can barely believe it when I said I was gonna be in it," Kardashian expressed, with Shahidi adding, "There's going to be so much fun, action and adventure."

this cast is on a roll! can't wait for PAW Patrol: The Movie! #KCA 🐾 pic.twitter.com/56aHcY96kz — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

iCarly Reunion

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress got fans excited about the upcoming revival by presenting during the telecast. The trio made their first appearance since the mega news was announced and expressed how happy they were to bring back the beloved sitcom.

such an iConic @icarly moment at #KCA 🧡 who else was excited to see Miranda, Nathan, and Jerry back together? pic.twitter.com/nLm79xr3j4 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

Justin Bieber Returned to the KCAs Stage

The singer entertained the crowd with two performances during the KCAs. Bieber first sang "Intentions" with Quavo. He later returned and delivered amazing versions of "Hold On," as well as "Anyone."

could watch @justinbieber perform forever ever 😍 Who caught both of his #KCA performances tonight? pic.twitter.com/DEDgcsPmxD — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown Vows to "Fight Against Stigmas and Stereotypes"

Accepting the blimps for Best TV and Movie Actress, Brown, 17, made an impactful speech during the ceremony.

"I've been in this industry where I've had my triumphs, my struggles, and I'm incredibly grateful for all the women over the world that continue to redefine and shape women in TV and movies," she expressed. "I have great inspiration, so that is why accepting these rewards. We will continue to fight against stigmas and stereotypes and I am incredibly grateful to be part of that movement."

such inspiring words from Millie Bobby Brown 💚 congrats on your #KCA wins! pic.twitter.com/rNkZgm4afD — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris Honors the Kids of Today

As part of the show's Generation Change presentation, which recognizes kids’ strength and courage to create a better world for future generations, Vice President Harris bestowed this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere.

Kids everywhere are truly awe-inspiring 🤩 Y'all deserve this #KCA honor and thank you for the beautiful words @VP @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/cS1fhYjfmv — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

