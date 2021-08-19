2021 MTV VMAs Announce Foo Fighters as First-Ever US Global Icon Award Honorees

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have got another confession to make... the Foo Fighters will be the first-ever recipients of the US Global Icon Award!

MTV announced the news on Thursday that the Dave Grohl-fronted rock band will accept the award when the annual awards show kicks off live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sept. 12.

"Hailing from MTV's Europe Music Awards ('EMAs'), the uber prestigious Global Icon Award celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact & influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond," a press release states. "The 'VMAs' will honor the Global Icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire and evolve. Past recipients include Queen, Eminem and Whitney Houston, among others."

The Foo Fighters have been nominated for three VMAs this year, including Best Rock for "Shame Shame." They're also set to perform, marking their return to the iconic VMAs stage for the first time since 2007.

The honor comes a year after Lady Gaga was presented with the first-ever Tricon Award, recognizing her accomplishments and position as an icon in music, TV and fashion.

This year's MTV VMAs are set to be the music event of the year, with a slew of A-list performers including Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo.

Cabello is set to deliver a must-see performance of "Don’t Go Yet," following her steamy duet of "Senorita" with Shawn Mendes in 2019, while Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde will both be taking the stage for world premiere performances.

MGK will perform his new hit single, "Papercuts." Lorde is expected to sing songs from her latest album, Solar Power, dropping Aug. 20.

The show is also set to honor some of the year's biggest and most successful artists, with Justin Bieber leading the pack as this year's most-nominated performer.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.