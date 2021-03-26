2021 NAACP Image Awards: How to Watch

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards are just around the corner. Celebrating Black excellence and honoring people of color across television, music, literature and film, the 52nd annual celebration will be a star-studded affair. This year included a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday's live broadcast, which will include Eddie Murphy being inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, and appearances by Andra Day, Michelle Obama and more.

With details coming in, see below for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 NAACP Image Awards, who's being honored and more. Also, in case you missed it, here are all the 2021 NAACP Image Award winner so far.

When are the 2021 NAACP Image Awards? The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will take place live on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 2021 NAACP Image Awards: The show will be broadcast live on BET, which you can watch on TV as well as streaming live on Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access), where plans start at $5.99 per month.

Several live TV streaming services offer CBS in their packages as well, including Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. Usually, most of these services have specials offering free trials for first-time subscribers.

Who's hosting? Back for his eighth time as emcee, Anthony Anderson will host the NAACP Image Awards. He first hosted the 45th annual ceremony in 2014, and has taken the reins every ceremony since.

Who's performing? Jazmine Sullivan will perform with GRAMMY Award-winning singer Maxwell, who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Urban Hang Suite.

Who's presenting? Presenters for the live show include Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Arsenio Hall, Cynthia Erivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Misty Copeland, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Swizz Beatz and Tracy Morgan.

Who's nominated? A number of winners have already been announced this week, but still up for trophies include Viola Davis, Regina King, the cast of Black-ish, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Adjoa Andoh, Sterling K. Brown and Kerry Washington, among many others. The late Chadwick Boseman is also nominated for two posthumous awards, including Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for his roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, respectively.

Find all the 2021 NAACP Image Awards nominees here.

Who is receiving special honors? This year's inductee into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame is Eddie Murphy, with longtime collaborator Arsenio Hall presenting him with the honor. LeBron James, NBA superstar, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, will also receive the prestigious President’s Award during the 52nd ceremony.

Who's hosting the NAACP Image Awards pre-show? The preceding non-televised program includes a pre-awards show hosted by ET's own Nischelle Turner and awards presented by Nicole Beharie, Leslie Jones and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others.

Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for NAACP Image AwardsSaturday, including the NAACP Image Awards winners list and more

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.