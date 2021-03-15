2021 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

To cap off an extended and all-around unprecedented awards season, the Academy unveiled the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday, announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas via an early morning livestream.
Mank is the year's most nominated film, collecting 10 nominations, followed by The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all earned six nominations. As always, there were also a number of notable surprises and snubs.
The winners will be announced during the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The Oscars ceremony, which was postponed two months due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to be an in-person event at the Dolby Theater and L.A.'s Union Station.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman & Lee Kern
The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson & Shaka King
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder & Abraham Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Documentary (Feature)
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Music (Original Song)
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Short Film (Animated)
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
The 2021 Oscars air live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.
