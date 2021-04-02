2021 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Awards season may have gotten off to a late start this year -- what with the pandemic and all -- but we're in it now. Following Wednesday's Golden Globe nominations, the 2021 SAG Awards wasted no time in announcing their own picks for the best in film and television.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA, with special presenters Lily Collins (a newly minted Golden Globe nominee for Emily in Paris) and Daveed Diggs, announced the nominees for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The winners will be announced on April 4, during a reimagined "one-hour special that highlights and expands on the signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year," to be simulcast on TNT and TBS.

Here is the full list of nominees:

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.