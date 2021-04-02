2021 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Awards season may have gotten off to a late start this year -- what with the pandemic and all -- but we're in it now. Following Wednesday's Golden Globe nominations, the 2021 SAG Awards wasted no time in announcing their own picks for the best in film and television.
On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA, with special presenters Lily Collins (a newly minted Golden Globe nominee for Emily in Paris) and Daveed Diggs, announced the nominees for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The winners will be announced on April 4, during a reimagined "one-hour special that highlights and expands on the signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year," to be simulcast on TNT and TBS.
Here is the full list of nominees:
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.
