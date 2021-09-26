2021 Tony Awards: The Complete Winners List

After being shut down in March 2020, Broadway is finally back as performances resume in New York City! And to celebrate the reopening of the Great White Way, the long-awaited 74th annual Tony Awards were handed out.
During a live ceremony hosted by stage and screen legend Audra McDonald that streamed on Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, the Tonys honored the best of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the shows being celebrated were Jagged Little Pill, which had the most nominations of any production, as well as other top musicals, including Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. On the play side, the major shows included Slave Play, The Inheritance and A Soldier’s Play.
Other productions starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Laura Linney, Mary-Louise Parker and Tom Hiddleston were also nominated.
Following the awards, CBS aired the star-studded special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back, hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. live from the Winter Garden Theatre starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
See the full list of winners below -- updated throughout the ceremony with winners marked in bold.
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance - *WINNER
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier's Play - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance - *WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play - *WINNER
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance - *WINNER
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - *WINNER
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
*WINNER: Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Book of a Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill - *WINNER
John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Original Score
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Paul Englishby, The Inheritance
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musica
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical - *WINNER
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance - *WINNER
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Costume Design in a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol - *WINNER
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
