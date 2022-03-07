x
2022 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The biggest names in country music came together to celebrate the best and brightest stars of the genre on Monday at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards!

Going into this year's show -- which was hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett -- Chris Young led the pack with seven nominations to his name! Miranda Lambert, the most-nominated female artist in ACM history, earned five nominations, including a record-tying 16th nod in Female Artist of the Year category.

Actress Blake Lively also earned two nominations -- her first nods at a music awards show -- for producing and directing Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

So who actually walked away with the night's coveted trophies? Check out the full list of winners below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church
Luke Combs
*Miranda Lambert -- WINNER!
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
*Carly Pearce -- WINNER!

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
*Chris Stapleton -- WINNER!
Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
*Brothers Osborne -- WINNER!
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
*Old Dominion -- WINNER!
The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
*Lainey Wilson -- WINNER!

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
*Parker McCollum -- WINNER!
Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett; Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
* Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records -- WINNER!
Famous Friends – Chris Young; Producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; Record Company-Label: Monument Records
*"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG -- WINNER!
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney; Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp Things
* "A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music -- WINNER!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

* "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert; Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos -- WINNER!
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producer: Jennifer Ansell; Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
*Michael Hardy -- WINNER!
Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney; Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producer: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
* "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville -- WINNER!

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Cure
Mark Hill
Viktor Krauss
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Chad Cromwell
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cobb
Todd Lombardo
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Mickey Raphael
Kristin Wilkinson

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac
Dan Dugmore
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Brandon Bell
Jim Cooley
Gena Johnson
Jason Hall
Vance Powell

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Dann Huff
Joey Moi

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, California
Choctaw Casino – Durant, Oklahoma
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota 
Resorts World – Las Vegas, Nevada 
Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan 

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, New Jersey 
Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, Nevada 
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut 
Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minnesota 

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 
Country Thunder – Florence, Arizona 
Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, Michigan 
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 
Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, Illinois 

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Alabama 
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, California 
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming 
Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota 
San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas 

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee 
Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, Oklahoma 
Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, Georgia 
Georgia Theatre – Athens, Georgia 

THEATER OF THE YEAR

American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pennsylvania 
Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio 
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Indiana 
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida 
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tennessee 

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire 
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado 
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Florida 
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, Alabama 
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, Texas 

ARENA OF THE YEAR

BOK Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma 
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee 
Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, Texas 
Ford Center – Evansville, Indiana 
Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky 

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Brent Fedrizzi
Michelle Romeo
RJ Romeo
Shawn Radley
Todd Boltin

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser
Bradley Jordan
Brian O’Connell
Ed Warm

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.

