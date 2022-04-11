2022 CMT Music Awards: All the Biggest Moments and Most Epic Performances of the Night!

While Mackie and Brown took the stage in Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Ballerini did her part from home. Mackie explained the situation that had befallen Ballerini and said that the show's producers had "back-up K.B.s" and thus introduced Brown as his subbed-in co-host. Ballerini appeared via satellite on the arena's big screen, and promised to drop in from time to time through the evening.

Carly Pearce Delivers This Year's Breakup Anthem

Pearce is keeping that diamond! The soulful singer delivered a fired-up performance of her track, "Diamondback." Pearce set the stage ablaze as she belted out the lyrics to what's sure to be the breakup anthem of the year.

You heard her! You ain't gonna get this diamond back 💎 @carlypearce just gave a shining performance of "Diamondback" #SeeHerHearHer @SeeHerofficial pic.twitter.com/j8PmtgeZEA — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

Carrie Underwood Delivers Epic Performance From Las Vegas

.@carrieunderwood left it all on the #CMTAwards stage with her haunting performance of “Ghost Story” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/y6X8HNivuM — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

Underwood wowed the crowd with a stunning, gravity-defying performance of her song, "Ghost Story," and busted out some jaw-dropping acrobatic moves. Admittedly, the performance was pre-recorded at the Resorts World Theatre, home of Underwood's Las Vegas residency, while the singer herself was at the ceremony, but that didn't make it less impressive.

Mickey Guyton Teams Up With Black Pumas for a Psychedelic Performance of "Colors"

Guyton teamed up with the Grammy-winning group to put a country spin on their hit track, "Colors." The soulful performance had the crowd moving and grooving alongside Guyton and the Black Pumas, with everyone from Jimmie Allen to Gayle King getting down to the epic performance.

Gaby Barrett Performs "Pick Me Up" Live for First Time

Barrett, who was only announced as a performer on Sunday, hit the CMT Music Awards stage to perform her single, "Pick Me Up," live, for the first time. The country singer hit all the right notes as she belted out the upbeat ballad.

We can't get this #CMTAwards performance outta our head 🎵 @GabbyBarrett_ blew us away with her performance of "Pick Me Up" pic.twitter.com/o7mncoSL9p — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

Kelsea Ballerini Performs From Home

Ballerini debuted her single, "Heartburst," straight from her backyard. With her guitar in hand, Ballerini sparkled in a green sequined minidress as she sang the words to her latest song, surrounded by the flowers in her garden.

Anything @KelseaBallerini does, we're jumping in heart first.❤️



Love hearing her new single at the #CMTAwards! pic.twitter.com/bytLFHWHbI — CBS (@CBS) April 12, 2022

Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams Bring the Crowd to "Heaven"

The Video of the Year nominee and legendary guitarist teamed up to put a little country twist on Adams' most iconic track. With the crowd swaying back and forth, it was clear that "Heaven" tugged on the heart strings of the CMT Music Awards audience and those watching at home.

The Judds Give First Televised Performance in Over 20 Years

Wynonna and Naomi Judd hit the CMT Music Awards stage to sing their 1990 hit, "Love Can Build A Bridge," marking their first televised performance in over twenty years. The duo were introduced by country songstress Kacey Musgraves in downtown Nashville, where they performed on an outdoor stage, adorned with "The Judds" written across it.

The pair didn't let the inclement weather stop them from delivering a memorable set, as they were flanked by choir singers adorned in flowing white robes that rustled in the strong winds.

The Judds' return to the CMT Music Awards stage comes as the pair prepare to embark on "The Final Tour" -- where they will perform decades of hits, for the very last time.

My heart💖💕



Beware the audio is loud...I couldn't listen to it without having it loud...it's The Judds y'all pic.twitter.com/V1AOBrsDsv — Miss Dani (@DaniGirlB83) April 12, 2022

Jimmie Allen, Monica and Little Big Town Get Spiritual for Performance of "Pray"

Jimmie Allen Monica and Little Big Town took the CMT Music Awards to Church with their rendition of Allen's hit, "Pray." Decked out in all-white, Allen kicked off the moving performance at the piano, as he nearly floated on the cloud-filled stage before the ethereal Monica lended her vocals to the touching track. Not long after, she was joined by Little Big Town, who helped the duo bring sing the gospel.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards aired live on Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and also streamed live on Paramount+.